Two Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Allegedly Kill Man For Ritual In Ogun

Two suspected Internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys have allegedly killed a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez, in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement said the suspects were arrested at their hideout at Owode-Egba, three months after they allegedly committed the crime.

It was gathered that the victim was cut into pieces by the suspects, for ritual purposes in the South-Western state.

Oyeyemi identified the suspects as 21-year-old Friday Abinya Odeh and 20-year-old Poso Idowu, adding that they were apprehended following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters.

The victim’s relatives, the police spokesman noted, had on June 9, complained that their loved one left his home in the Kobape area on June 8 and did not return since then.

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man,” the statement read.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team subsequently embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on September 22, 2022, where the SIM card of the victim was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Poso Idowu. On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at the Kobape area around 7.30 pm, from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him and dismembered him.

“They confessed further that it was one herbalist, identified simply as Arab Money, who they claimed to have contacted on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for them.”

According to the police spokesman, all efforts to recover the remains of the victim proved abortive, as the suspects claimed to have disposed of it.

He stated that the State Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.