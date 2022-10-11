U-17 World Cup: Germany Clip Flamingos Wings

Germany overturned a first-half deficit to beat Nigeria’s Flamingos 1-2 in a Group B game at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Miracle Usani had given Nigeria the lead after firing a spot kick home in the 30th minute of the encounter in Goa. The goal was enough for the Flamingos to see off the first half of the tie in India.

Germany come from behind against Nigeria to register their first win of the #U17WWC! 🇩🇪@DFB_Frauen | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/dw0XeB2MVY — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 11, 2022

The European champions, however, came to level terms 15 minutes into the second half through a Svea Stold strike.

It took about 15 minutes for the Germans to get another. The Nigerians failed to clear their lines and Mara Alber beat Faith Omilana to make it two.

The Nigerians poured forward looking for an equaliser but the Europeans held on firmly to secure all points at stake in their first game.

Having lost to Germany, Nigeria’s attention will shift to New Zealand for a chance to revive their tournament. The game takes place on Friday.

FT’ in Goa | Flamingos surrendered a first half Miracle Usani inspired lead to eventually bow to the Germans in their opener in India Germany 🇩🇪 2-1 Nigeria 🇳🇬#SoarFlamingos|| #WeCountOnYou| #Team9jaStrong| #U17WWC @thenff pic.twitter.com/gCFFeV8k6q — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) October 11, 2022

Earlier, Chile defeated New Zealand in another Group B clash in Goa. The South Americans will now play Germany in their second match.

Nigeria have not gone past the quarter-finals since the inception of the competition and missed the last edition in 2018.