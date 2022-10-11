Wike Appoints 14,000 Advisers

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has appointed 14,000 advisers for various political units in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, the advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.

“In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers,” Mr Ebiri said.

“The appointments are with immediate effect.”

Governor Wike is expected to hand over the state in May 2023 after his eight-year tenure elapses.