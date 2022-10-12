Blake Shelton Announces Exit From ‘The Voice’ After 12 Years

American country singer and television personality, Blake Shelton, has announced his departure from the NBC show ‘The Voice’ after the next season in 2023.

Shelton made the announcement in a statement via his social media handles on Tuesday.

The singer tweeted;

Thank you, @nbcthevoice.

Blake Shelton, who is the longest-tenured coach of the voice, said that the show changed his life and he had been debating for a while and had finally decided to leave the show.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice,’

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the statement read.

He ended by thanking everyone who had a hand in pulling off the twice-a-week live show. He also gave a special shout-out to the show’s host, Carson Daly, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, whom he met on the show as a fellow coach in 2015.

Meanwhile, the next season premiers’ new coaches ‘Chance the rapper’ and ‘Niall Harrison’

The two new coaches will be joining Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the upcoming season.

NBC Tweeted;

See you in 2023 ….