Crowd As Kwankwaso Opens NNPP’s Campaign Office In Lagos

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, commissioned the campaign office of the party in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Kano-based politician was surrounded by hundreds of his supporters who are based in Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital.

Kwankwaso was said to have welcomed some defectors from other political parties to the NNPP in Lagos.

A chieftain of the party, Abdulmumin Jibrin, in a Facebook post said, “The NNPP presidential candidate, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, FNSE today (12th October, 2022) commissioned NNPP office in Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

“The commissioning ceremony witnessed large turnout of party supporters including new decampees from other parties.”

The former governor of Kano State had in the past contested the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party but was unable to clinch the ticket.

He is, however, in the 2023 race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside other frontline candidates such as APC’s Bola Tinubu, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

See more photos: