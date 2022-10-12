Advertisement

Macron Promises Air Defence Systems For Ukraine

Updated October 12, 2022
File photo: French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a national homage to late French actor Michel Bouquet at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on April 27, 2022. – Michel Bouquet, a legend of French stage and screen known for his collaborations with new wave directors Francois Truffaut and Claude Chabrol, died on April 13, 2022 at the age of 96. (Photo by Francois Mori / POOL / AFP)

 

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France would supply air defence systems to Ukraine following Russia’s missile assault which he said was aimed at “breaking Ukrainian resistance”.

“We’re going to deliver… radars, systems and missiles to protect them from these attacks,” Macron told France 2 television, adding that France was also negotiating to send another six Caesar mobile artillery units.

Macron also said Russian President Vladimir Putin must “return to the table” to discuss making peace in Ukraine.

“Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and come back to the table for talks,” Macron told broadcaster France 2, saying he aimed to avoid a “global war”.

Meanwhile, the G7 vowed Wednesday to “stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” pledging to help Kyiv meet its financing needs and urging Moscow to end its “unjust and brutal war.”

G7 finance ministers and central bankers, who met in Washington, also said in a statement that they had made “significant progress” in talks on a proposed price cap on Russian oil and welcomed Australia’s addition to the coalition.



