PDP Congratulates Okowa, Elumelu, Other Party Leaders On Award Of National Honours

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated its Vice-Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa CON, other leaders and stakeholders of our great Party for their well-deserved conferment of National Awards by the Federal Government.

The party also on Wednesday saluted the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Taraba State counterpart, Arc. Darius Ishaku, CON; the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, OON; Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, CON and other PDP leaders, describing their Awards as resounding recognition of their patriotism and commitment to nation building in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

According to the PDP, of particular note is the award of CON to PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, which the opposition party says is coming alongside the overwhelming nationwide acceptance by Nigerians of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The national honour on Governor Okowa is also a reaffirmation of the confidence Nigerians repose in his sterling leadership qualities and achievements in Delta State as well as his capacity to work with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the task of Rescuing, Redirecting and Rebuilding our dear nation under a PDP administration.

“Moreover, the National Award conferred on Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State confirms a national recognition of their unprecedented achievements alongside other PDP governors in human capital and infrastructural development with which they have transformed their States as Oasis of Development.

“Also, our nation celebrates Hon. Elumelu for his roles in deepening democratic practice in Nigeria by efficiently uniting and coordinating the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives to provide very effective opposition while championing impactful legislations and motions aimed at transforming the lives and defending the rights of Nigerians.

“In the same vein, the Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Utazi is honored among other things, for his excellent performance in the Senate where he has demonstrated outstanding resourcefulness in the enactment of key legislations, particularly to strengthen our nation’s fight against corruption in line with the policy thrust of the PDP,” a statement from the party partly read.

The PDP congratulated all other well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians who were also honoured and urged them to see the National Honours as a call to duty to redouble their efforts in the service of the nation.