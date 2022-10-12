Police Rescue 67-Year-Old Man Locked Up For 20 Years In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued a 67-year-old man, Ibrahim Ado, who was locked up for 20 years in the central area of Kaduna metropolis.

The man was first discovered by environmental health officials on Wednesday morning while they were conducting house to house inspection of expired beverages when they discovered him lying g naked inside a room at Bayajida area of the state capital.

The officials later alerted the police who immediately moved to the house and evacuated the man to a health facility.

According to the spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, five persons within the building have been invited for interrogation, while investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the man’s detention has commenced.