Wike Hosts Cross River PDP Candidates, Donates 25 Buses For Campaigns

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday night, hosted Peoples Democratic Party’s candidates for the State and National Assembly elections in Cross Rivers State.

The delegation which include chairmen of the party in the various local government areas is led by the Cross River Governorship Candidate of the party, Senator Sandy Onor.

In his speech, Onor said, “Today is historic. Wike is a trail blazer for justice and equity. He speaks the truth fearlessly.”

He said the candidates were in Rivers to “thank Wike for being a good friend when Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress”.

“Wike has defended us and protected us from intimidation. He has made PDP a party to beat in Cross River.

[READ ALSO] Electoral Act: Jega Urges INEC To Resist Pressure By Politicians

“There is nothing that Wike is asking for that is personal. All he seeks for is justice,” he noted.

Onor also announced that Wike donated 25 brand new buses for the campaigns in Cross River State.