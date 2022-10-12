You’re Dazed By Atiku’s Popularity, PDP Slams Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday slammed the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying the former governor of Lagos State is dazed by the “popularity” of PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

RELATED: APC Slams Ayu, Says PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-Off A Disaster

In a statement by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party claimed that Tinubu is not eligible to contest elections.

Read full statement:

Nigerians were again appalled and sickened by the lack of depth being exhibited by the embattled Presidential Candidate of the tottering All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as reflected in his recent utterances against other political parties.

While Asiwaju Tinubu has proven to Nigerians that he is incapable of serious Presidential discourse, it is nevertheless disgraceful that the APC Presidential Candidate, who is facing multiple legitimacy and disqualification issues, is displaying such vacuity in the public domain.

For emphasis, the PDP is a serious political Party campaigning on issues and we have refrained from commenting on the many personal, health, academic, ancestry and corruption issues challenging the APC Presidential Candidate.

Apparently, dazed by the resounding presentation of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the hugely successful flag-off of our Presidential Campaign in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, on Monday, October 10, 2022, Asiwaju Tinubu has become disoriented to the extent that he can no longer articulate or engage in any productive and focused political discourse.

If there is any Party that can be described as a “termite party” of course it will not be the PDP which is fully “ARTICULATED” and soaring with its campaign but the doomed APC that is crawling, having become legally crippled and no longer a legitimate and valid vehicle to field candidates in the 2023 general elections.

This explains why the APC cannot constitute a Presidential Campaign Council, let alone flagging off its campaign.

Though the APC Presidential Candidate has demeaned himself before Nigerians, the PDP as a decorous Party will still refrain from commenting on the issues of his personal health and alleged unwholesome addictions for which he has become a butt of public joke.

Since he procured the APC ticket, the APC Presidential Candidate has not made any meaningful comment or contribution to serious national issues, instead he has been engaging in illogical, incoherent and fatuous utterances.

Our Party cautions Asiwaju Tinubu to advice himself, guard his utterances, face his many legitimacy and disqualification issues and stop making himself an object of public ridicule.

What is expected of Asiwaju is to apologize to the nation for the woes and suffering brought upon Nigerians by the misrule of the APC which he helped to install and for which Nigerians hold him personally responsible.

The APC Presidential Candidate should come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have moved on with the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as their next President given Atiku Abubakar’s established focus, integrity, experience, capacity and readiness to lead the mission to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria from the monumental failures and misery that the APC represents.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary