BBNaija’s Rico Swavey Is Dead

A former Big Brother Naija housemate and musician, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, is dead.

Fakoya had been involved in a ghastly accident that left him in critical condition.

Fellow housemate and reality star Alex Unusual disclosed the sad news in a Twitter post on Thursday morning.

“This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey,” the tweet read.

Nigerian entertainers had started a fundraiser to save his life

Tobi Bakare, a former housemate on Wednesday shared a picture of the hospitalised Rico Swavey on his Twitter page, disclosing that the accident victim had been placed on life support.

“Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident,” Bakare tweeted.

Condolences have poured from previous Big Brother contestants as well as friends and well-wishers.

Big Brother Naija season seven contestant, Groovy, tweeted, “This is so unreal. This was just on Sunday at the winners’ party. My Team had told me Rico was around and I immediately went over to him to say thank you for all the support and love.“

“We lost a Real one. God give your family strength to bear this loss RIP RICO.”

Beverly Naya, co-actor in the drama series, Tinsel, had this to say, “Was praying it wouldn’t get to this, RIP Rico. He was literally the sweetest soul, working with him on Tinsel was always such a joy. Always smiling, always joking, always laughing.”

“This is heartbreaking, gone way too soon. Praying for his family and loves ones.”