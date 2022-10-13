Nigeria Records 2,187 Cholera Cases, 233 Deaths In Nine Months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Prevention says the country recorded a total of 2,187 confirmed cases of cholera and 233 associated deaths from the 1st of January to the 25th of September 2022.

The NCDC also said the multi-sectoral National Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) in collaboration with partners has been supporting affected states in risk communication, active case search, case management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions.

The NCDC-led multisectoral TWG includes representation from the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners.

The agency said the outbreak of the waterborne disease has been exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices.

“We also urge Nigerians to keep their environments clean, only drink or use water that is boiled and stored safely, ensure food is cooked and stored in a clean and safe environment, avoid open defecation, and wash their hands regularly with soap and running water.

“Cholera is preventable and treatable; however, it can be deadly when infected people do not access care immediately. Nigerians are advised to visit a health facility immediately if they have sudden onset of profuse watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and weakness.

“As the NCDC continues to work with partners to lead the health-sector response to cholera outbreaks, we call for an urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene,” the NCDC stated.