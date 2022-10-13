Nnamdi Kanu Should Be Allowed To Go Home Tomorrow – Ozekhome

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome, on Thursday argued that Nnamdi Kanu should be released immediately after his discharge by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The court earlier had discharged Mr Kanu, ruling that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try him in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU convention and protocol on extradition.

Speaking on Channels Television’s News At 10, Mr Ozekhome said Mr Kanu should be released for peace to reign in the country.

“What it (the ruling) means is that Nnamdi Kanu was discharged today,” Mr Ozekhome said. “That means he is a free man.

“And he should be allowed to go home tomorrow by the time we get a certified true copy of the judgment, we serve it to the Office of the Attorney-General and the DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu go. Let my people go.”