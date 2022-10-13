PDP Has Not Suspended Its Presidential Campaign – Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it has not suspended its presidential campaign.

Reports had emerged that the main opposition party shelved its campaign at the instance of Atiku to pacify some aggrieved governors in the party.

But the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a statement, dismissed the rumours.

The train “is continuing, by the grace of God on Monday in Kaduna,” Tambuwal said.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023,” the Sokoto state governor added.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns). None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spammer at our works.

“They will not succeed. It is one of those shenanigans when you see a party doing well and its candidate is better than yours. What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work. We’ll run our campaign, as I said before; it is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient problems bedeviling our country.

“I believe in the candidature of Atiku and Okowa. I also believe that when we get there we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Atiku/Okowa come February 2023.”

He assured that the campaign team will replicate the kind of scenario it had in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and where thousands of party supporters turned up for the kick-off of its presidential rally.

The main opposition flagged off its campaign on Monday in Akwa Ibom State.

However Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; and Samuel Ortom, Benue, were absent at the event.