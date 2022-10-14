Appeal Court Judgement Sacrosanct, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Replies Malami

Lawyer to the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said that the Federal Government must respect the judgment of the Court of Appeal ordering the release of his client.

He said though the Federal Government has an option to appeal the judgement, it must not stop immediate compliance with the order of the Court of Appeal which directed for the immediate and unconditional release of Kanu.

Ejiofor said this on Friday in a statement replying to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who earlier in a statement said the Appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him.

The Minister had said that appropriate legal options before the authorities will be explored and communicated accordingly to the public.

But in his reply to Malami, Ejiofor said the Federal Government only has one option which is to appeal the judgement at the Supreme Court, adding that even that option should not stop them from releasing his client as the Court of Appeal had ordered.

Read Ejiofor’s full statement below: