Labour Party To Release Supplementary Presidential Campaign Council List

The Labour Party (LP) says it will release a supplementary Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list after what it described as “omissions and misplacement” of some names.

The party disclosed this in a communique released at the end of its expanded National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

While thanking Nigerians for their support of the party’s presidential candidate, it however acknowledged “some omissions and misplacement of some names in the Campaign Council which will be corrected and a supp­lementary list released before the inauguration of the Council. Also corrected, is the inclusion of NCfront, NLC and TUC members in the Campaign list.

“The expanded NWC reaffirms that the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure is a diligent administrator and the effect of his expertise is felt by every member of the Party and therefore urge him to continue with the good work of leading the Party to victory come 2023.

“Labour Party is fully ready, and all parameters to prosecute the election in 2023 have been put in pl­ace and as of the moment, we are consolidating the momentum that will help us establish a new Nigeria come May 29th 2023. We also further make it clear that Labour Party enjoys a robust relationship with the new Campaign Council.”

Obi also corroborated the party’s stance, saying the list will be reviewed in a series of tweets he shared on his handle Friday.

“I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed,” the former Anambra State governor said.

“In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”