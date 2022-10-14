National Security Council To Probe Discovery Of Illegal Crude Pipelines

The National Security Council (NSC) says that the Office of the National Security Adviser will investigate all issues relating to the discoveries of abandoned and discovered crude oil pipelines to determine the extent of the illegalities and perpetrators of such.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this after the end of the Council meeting in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, they will subsequently report back to President Muhamadu Buhari and the Council.

In addition, the Police Affairs Minister underscored that the committee that would be set up for the purpose of investigating the crude oil theft as a matter of urgent economic importance would be in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation with a view to guaranteeing that all those involved are prosecuted.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the closed cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, the Interior Minister disclosed that the Council has ordered the reopening of the factory and advised that all issues of controversy related to the factory be resolved in accordance with the law.

On his part, the Police Affairs Minister said that an agreement has already been reached between the Kogi State Government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to reopen the factory to ensure that peace is maintained in the state.

He said the Government is committed to providing jobs rather than closing factories which would expand the unemployment market. This decision the council hopes would be respected by the parties involved and the Memorandum of (MOU) signed between the parties adhered to.