Nnamdi Kanu Has Been Discharged Not Acquitted – National Security Council

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been acquitted but not discharged despite the judgement of the appellate court.

This was the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi’s comment after the National Security Council meeting on Friday.

While briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the police affairs chief stated that a political solution was not discussed at the council but centralized discussion on the court’s outcome.

The council, according to him, is therefore considering an appropriate action to take on the matter and would notify Nigerians of its final position on the matter in due course.

The Council’s move gives backing to a statement by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, shortly after the appeal court verdict to free Kanu.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement signed by Malami’s spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibril Gwandu, said

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted. Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition. Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”