Romeo Oriogun Wins $100,000 Nigeria Prize For Literature

Romeo Oriogun has won the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature for his poetry collection, ‘Nomad’.

Oriogun beat two other finalists – Su’eddie Vershima Agema for Memory and the Call of Water and Saddiq Dzukogi for Your Crib, My Qibla – to the coveted prize.

The biennial prize is sponsored by the Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas (NLNG).

Since 2004, it has rotated among the genres of fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

This year was for poetry and it considered books published in the last four years.