Uganda Leader’s Son Apologises Over Kenya Tirade

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s outspoken son has apologised over a social media tirade that included a threat to invade neighbouring Kenya.

The remarks posted on Twitter this month by Museveni’s 48-year-old son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, caused outrage in Kenya and angry calls for a formal explanation from Uganda.

“I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto,” Kainerugaba tweeted late Thursday, referring to Kenya’s newly-elected President William Ruto.

“If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother.”

Among other remarks, Kainerugaba suggested taking his troops to capture Nairobi and chided Kenya’s former leader Uhuru Kenyatta for not attempting an unconstitutional third bid at the presidency in the August election.

It is not the first time Kainerugaba’s comments on sensitive foreign policy matters have caused diplomatic headaches for Uganda, and Museveni himself issued a statement last week seeking Kenya’s forgiveness.

Museveni, who had attended Ruto’s swearing in ceremony last month, rebuked his son for “meddling in the affairs” of Kenya and speaking publicly about political matters, something he is barred from doing as a high-ranking military official.

The long-serving Ugandan leader also announced that Kainerugaba would no longer lead the country’s land forces, although he was promoted to the rank of general.

Kainerugaba’s tweets in support of Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia angered Addis Ababa, while his thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and last year’s coup in Guinea also raised eyebrows.