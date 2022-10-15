FG Apologises To Students As ASUU Calls Off Eight-Month Strike

The Federal Government has apologised to students and parents for the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement on Friday, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige assured students that they won’t have to experience the ugly situation in the future.

ASUU embarked on strike on February 14, 2022 over poor welfare of its members amongst others. The union, however, decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday after a Court of Appeal ruling last week.

READ ALSO: ASUU Strike Must Never Happen Again – Gbajabiamila

In his statement, Ngige, who said the industrial action was unwarranted in the first place, commended those who worked alongside the government to resolve the impasse.

Read full statement:

