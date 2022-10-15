Advertisement

LIVE: Tinubu, Sanusi, El-Rufai, Others Attend #KadInvest In Kaduna

Channels Television  
Updated October 15, 2022

 

Eminent Nigerians on Saturday gathered in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria for the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency.

They include the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; amongst others.

At the event, President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.

The theme of this year’s KadInvest is ‘Building a Resilient Economy’ and Sanusi, the keynote speaker, speaks on the topic, ‘Improving subnational resilience against global economic shocks’.



