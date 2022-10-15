PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ortom Set To Meet In Spain – Reports

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has left the country for Spain, according to reports.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, also reportedly joined Wike on the trip.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the Spanish meeting yet, the governors have previously held meetings in Europe amid party crises.

Wike and his allies are pushing for the exit of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and have withdrawn from supporting the PDP presidential campaign.

They claim Ayu promised to tender his resignation as Chairman if a Northerner wins the PDP’s presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

However, Ayu has indicated he will stay on as Chairman, at least until after the elections.

On Friday, Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt, accused Ayu of receiving N100 million from a Governor, suggesting the PDP Chairman is corrupting party processes.

Ayu has denied any wrongdoing.