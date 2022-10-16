APC Clears All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Osun LG Poll

All candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who took part in the just concluded Osun local government election have been declared elected unopposed.

Chairman of the Osun Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, Segun Oladitan made this known in Osogbo while presenting certificates of return to all the winners in the local government election on Sunday.

The OSIEC chairman said the candidates were declared winners having fulfilled necessary constitutional and electoral requirements.

Oladitan said as of Friday 14th which is a day before the election, the Commission ensured there was no subsisting legal inhibition restricting it from conducting the exercise.

Speaking on vote apathy, he noted that political parties who fail to sensitize and mobilise the electorate for election should be blamed for the phenomenon and not the election management body.

Some of the newly elected chairmen and councilors promised to reciprocate the confidence reposed in them by members of their respective councils and wards.