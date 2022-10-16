Crude Oil Theft: Falana Calls For For Irabor’s Sack Over Destruction Of Vessel

Humanitarian rights lawyer Femi Falana has called for the sack of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor over the destruction of an illegal oil bunkering vessel.

A private pipeline surveillance team Tanita Security Services led by a former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo better known as Tompolo arrested a vessel used for crude oil theft off the creeks of the Niger Delta. The vessel was later set ablaze by the Nigerian Navy with Irabor defending the move, saying there was no need for investigation.

But on Sunday, Falana said the burning of the vessel is illegal as he accused the military of cover-up.

“In an embarrassing justification of the criminal conduct, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said that the swift destruction of the oil bunkering vessel by the criminal suspects is in line with ‘the rules of engagement’,” he said in a statement.

“As if self-help has become part of the rules of engagement the General said the vessel was caught in the act and security agents subsequently set the ‘instrument of operation’ ablaze, noting that no investigation is needed to carry out the action. It is trite law that only the Federal High Court court is empowered to order the interim or final forfeiture of any vessel that was used for conveying stolen crude oil.

“Therefore, the statement credited to General Irabor is a deliberate attempt to cover up the involvement of military personnel in the serious crime of oil theft as there is no provision of the rules of engagement that authorises military personnel or security operatives to set fire or destroy vessels loaded with stolen crude.”

“In view of the gravity of the offence that is being covered up by the military oligarchy, general Irabor ought to resign his appointment to prevent the sabotage of the ongoing operations designed to expose the perpetrators of oil theft in the Niger Delta region,” Falana added.

“If the general decides not to call it quits, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari should not hesitate to fire him. After all, by authorising the engagement of non-state actors to carry out the constitutional duties of the armed forces, the President has lost confidence in the leadership of the armed forces.