Flooding: FG Should Act Fast To Avert Disaster In Niger Delta – Edwin Clarke

Elder statesman Edwin Clark has called on the Federal Government to “act fast” to avert disasters in the Niger Delta following flooding in the region.

In a statement on Sunday, Clark, who is also an Ijaw elder, decried the flooding which has displaced thousands of people in the region and other parts of Nigeria. He accused the Federal Government of being nonchalant over the issue, calling on the humanitarian ministry and other agencies to urgently deplore relief materials to the areas.

“I enjoin these Federal Government bodies to act fast and sincerely. And should ensure that if relief items are provided, they will actually reach the right people for whom it is meant,” he said. “The Federal Government should please act fast. A great disaster is looming.”

While buttressing his point, he noted that “For instance, in Bayelsa State, there is a palpable case of humanitarian crisis. Most communities of the State, including majority parts of Yenagoa, the State Capital, are under water. The people of the State, who do not have where to go to, have resorted to some crude accommodation of pinning sticks inside the water, with a platform which they use as a bed, made up of cellophane bags,” he said.

“There is starvation in the land, no water for the people to drink, the State is cut off from all sources that supply food to her, even electricity supply, has been cut off.

“It is a scary situation, as this exposes the people to danger. The Federal Government has not done anything to reduce the plight and suffering of the people.”