Real Madrid Beat Barcelona To Win Clasico, Top La Liga

Updated October 16, 2022
Real Madrid’s players celebrate after scoring their team’s third goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

 

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Clasico to overtake their fierce rivals at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 12th minute by converting a rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved from Vinicius Junior, with Fede Valverde drilling home the second from the edge of the box before the break.

Ferran Torres pulled one back for Barcelona in the final stages after good work by Ansu Fati, but Rodrygo won and converted a late penalty to ensure Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning champions inflicted Barcelona’s first domestic defeat of the season.

AFP



