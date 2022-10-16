Saka’s Strike Gives Lucky Arsenal Precious Win Against Leeds

Arsenal shaded an entertaining first half at Elland Road and grabbed all three points following Bukayo Saka’s fourth league goal of the season.

The goal came in the 35th-minute lead following Rodrigo’s wayward pass. Martin Odegaard slipped Saka in on the right edge of the area and the England winger slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Play was earlier halted by referee Kavanagh over the communication issues less than four minutes after kick-off. Leeds officials confirmed that a power cut at the stadium had caused the problem.

Leeds missed the chance to equalise in the 64th minute when Patrick Bamford dragged his penalty wide.