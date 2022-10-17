It Is Time To Take Back Our Country – Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed says it is time for Nigerians to take back their country.

Senator Datti made the declaration on Monday during an interview after a town-hall meeting with key stakeholders including state party leadership, Coalition of Obi-Datti Support Groups, aspirants for the various elective positions ahead of next year’s general election in Minna the Niger state Capital.

Datti urged Nigerians to ignore politicians who use religion and tribal sentiments to instill hatred amongst the electorates.

He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have both ruled for 24 years combined with nothing to show other than insecurity, corruption and other challenges.

“Fellow victims of insecurity, corruption; we, Nigerians are the ones who have been cheated and we did not cheat, these politicians in other parties are the ones who have cheated us.

“The end of these terrible issues have come.

“If the APC and the PDP are better after 24 years combined of governance why are we still witnessing the challenges we are facing? Nigerians, it’s time to take back our country,” the statesman stated.

The senator urged Nigerians to ignore politicians trying to use the old schemes ahead of 2023, he asked people to vote for credibility, competence, character, equity, fairness and justice to save Nigeria from disintegration.

“when politicians who have nothing to cover up their lies and lack of ideas to resolve the mileage of problems Nigeria is facing, they will look for anything to create confusion, religion and tribal comes handy hence Nigerians should not to fall for their antics”.

Senator Datti who said he was in Niger State as part of an assessment tour of the 18 Northern States, encouraged the electorates to ignore propaganda by presidential candidates of some political parties claiming that they have ‘structures’ to advance their 2023 cause.

According to him, Nigerians are the structure and will be the ones to decide who takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

He reminded the supporters that a united Nigeria where every citizen has equal stake is better than a divided one.

Earlier, Coalition of Support Groups for Obi-Datti in Niger State had a stakeholders’ meeting where plans to mobilize people to come out for the presidential campaigns was hatched.

Coordinator of the Coalition of Support Groups for Obi-Datti in the state, Habila Diko told journalists that there is a need to improve the sensitization of the people to see that Peter Obi emerges as President by 2023.

Another member of the Coalition, Daniel Atori told Channels Television that Nigerians need a candidate who can help lead the country out of its current challenges.

Atori added that other party candidates are the oligarchical who have held Nigeria captive, but that Nigerian youths and well meaning elders want to right the wrongs done by the past leaders.

Similarly, Inu Ibrahim, a member of the Labour Party in the State said the emergence of Peter Obi will put an end to the challenges faced by Nigerians.

In her opinion, the Labour Party is a grass-root political organization and as such, one can be sure that women and youths will vote for Obi-Datti massively, as to see the duo emerge to emerge President and Vice, come 2023.