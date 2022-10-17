Nigerian Students Attacked In India, NIDCOM Says Calm Has Been Restored

Some Nigerian students have fled their campus in an Indian school after they were allegedly attacked by their Asian nation counterpart but the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says calm has now been restored.

Images on social media and multiple reports showed the Nigerian students of GD Goenka University in Gurugam were attacked on Saturday following a football match. They were equally trailed to their hostels with many of them fleeing the campus for fear for their lives.

In its reaction to the development, the Chairman of NIDCOM Abike Dabiri-Erewa called for calm, saying normalcy has been restored.

“There is already a written commitment by the Indian Authorities to protect our students. Any student feeling threatened should please report to the Nigerian Mission in Delhi immediately,” she tweeted Monday.

This happened Sat, as a result of a fracas , during a football match between Afican and Indian Students. The Nigerian mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students,invited the representatives of the Indian govt, got their commitment to ensure safety of the students who https://t.co/tAokcDnhN3 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) October 17, 2022

While narrating how the incident happened, she said it was “as a result of a fracas, during a football match between African and Indian students. The Nigerian Mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students, invited the representatives of the Indian government, and got their commitment to ensuring the safety of the students who then returned back to campus on Sunday.

“Calm has returned to the campus. A few injuries were recorded and further investigations are ongoing. The Nigerian Mission had made it clear that the Indian authorities would be held responsible if anything happens to any of the students.”