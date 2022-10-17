Our Performance Against Liverpool Was Fantastic, Says Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has lauded his side’s performance despite losing by a goal to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.

Mohammed Salah’s 79th-minute goal was the difference on the night of a hard-fought duel at Anfield, which saw an end to City’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign and leaves them four points behind Arsenal.

In a post-match interview, Guardiola expressed satisfaction at the team’s display but admitted his side needs to work on certain aspects of their game,

“This is something we have to learn for future tight games against Liverpool, but the way we played, the performance and the courage we played with was fantastic. We conceded a goal because of a mistake, and we didn’t follow the transition, ” he said.

“Alisson plays it out quick, Kevin didn’t follow, and Joao lost the duel – it is always so difficult against Salah with the way he uses his body.”

He noted that a match with Liverpool is never an easy one as such matches demand high-level play.

“We handled it, we did it, but football is football – it happens”

“We had six or seven chances. They made transitions but it was a tight game – it is always a tight game against Liverpool – but at this level, you cannot concede a mistake”

“We lost because we made a mistake against one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

City is set to play the table toppers Arsenal next as they hope to regain their winning streak.