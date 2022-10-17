Advertisement

Thugs Disrupt PDP Rally In Kaduna, Atiku Fumes

Donatus Anichukwueze  
Updated October 17, 2022
In this file photo taken on February 19, 2019 Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar (L) speaks with PDP Chairman of Board of Trustees Walid Jibrin as they attend an emergency National Executive Committee party meeting in Abuja ahead of rescheduled general elections. Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP
A file photo of the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar. Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP

 

Suspected thugs on Monday disrupted the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani raised the alarm in a tweet. He claimed the thugs invaded the venue of the PDP rally in Kaduna with swords and machetes.

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also confirmed the attack in posts on his verified social media handles. He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call supporters of all political parties to order so as to forestall a recurrence.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed Visit Sheikh Gumi In Kaduna

“I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair, and safe,” Atiku stated.

It is unclear if there are casualties from the attack as of the time of filing this report.

The incident came hours after APC and PDP supporters clashed at a rally organised by the PDP in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital. The mayhem claimed the life of one person and left 18 others injured, according to the police.



More on Politics

Former Katsina SSG, Supporters Defect From APC To PDP

It Is Time To Take Back Our Country – Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed

2023: I Will Tackle Insecurity As My First Priority In Government – Peter Obi

PHOTOS: Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed Visit Sheikh Gumi In Kaduna

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV