Thugs Disrupt PDP Rally In Kaduna, Atiku Fumes

Suspected thugs on Monday disrupted the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani raised the alarm in a tweet. He claimed the thugs invaded the venue of the PDP rally in Kaduna with swords and machetes.

Thugs just invade the Atiku Rally venue in Kaduna with swords and machetes. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 17, 2022

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also confirmed the attack in posts on his verified social media handles. He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call supporters of all political parties to order so as to forestall a recurrence.

I have just received emergency reports of attacks on @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 17, 2022

“I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair, and safe,” Atiku stated.

It is unclear if there are casualties from the attack as of the time of filing this report.

The incident came hours after APC and PDP supporters clashed at a rally organised by the PDP in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital. The mayhem claimed the life of one person and left 18 others injured, according to the police.