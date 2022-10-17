Tinubu Gives Condition For Creation Of State Police

As the nation battles various security challenges, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has given a condition for the creation of state police.

Many Nigerians, governors, and civil society organisations have repeatedly called for the establishment of the state police to nip insecurity in the bud.

Addressing leaders of the northern region on Monday in Kaduna, Tinubu said state police to tackle insecurity can only be achieved through a Constitutional amendment that will require the collective support of all stakeholders including the National Assembly and socioeconomic organisations.

If elected into office as President in 2023, the APC presidential candidate said his administration will give top priority to state police and ensure that more booths are put on the ground to be able to deal with the challenges of banditry, terrorism and other violent crimes bedevilling the country.

According to the ex-Lagos State Governor, tackling insecurity will pave way for the economic prosperity of the nation through reindustrialization of the country in line with global best practices.

“If you give me the mandate, my administration will give it all the attention necessary to consolidate the recent investment in our security by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“Security is the foundation of resources. I am committed to mobilising all assets within our national power to secure Nigeria. We will mobilise resources to enhance the welfare of personnel and provide the right equipment and training required for them to secure us all.”

Tinubu also told the northern leaders that his administration will not give up in the fight against corruption, but will support existing anti-corruption institutions to address the underlying issues that make corruption thrive.

Others include strengthening existing transparency mechanisms in the areas of public procurement, and fiscal and whistle-blower policy as preventive strategies against corruption.

He stated that credit incentives and mortgages to citizens especially public servants and those in the private sector will help drastically reduce the menace of corruption

Speaking on national unity and cohesion, Tinubu assured of equal opportunity and treatment for all citizens whereby all tribes and zones will be treated fairly and justly and given a sense of belonging.