U-17 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flamingos Beat Chile, Qualify For Quarter-Final

Nigeria’s Flamingos on Monday beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for the quarter-final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

While Nigeria needed a draw to reach the next stage of the competition having one and lost one match each.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls began the game on a good note and deservedly took the lead in the 8th through Captain Blessing Emmanuel’s strike after an assist from Opeyemi Ajakaye.

The Flamingos continued their sterling display in the game but could not beat the Chilean goalkeeper who made brilliant saves from Ajakaye, Miracle Usani, and Amina Bello.

FT’ in Bhubaneswar: The Flamingos are through to the quarterfinals as Group B runners up with SIX points Nigeria 🇳🇬 2-1 Chile 🇨🇱

Blessing Emmanuel 4′

But their efforts paid off in the 82nd minute as Bisola Mosaku converted from Amina Bello’s header to double the Flamingos’ advantage.

The South Americans, however, got consolation after a VAR review adjudged Omamuzo Edafe to have handled the ball in the box.

With the win, Nigeria finished as Group B runners-up with six points. For the second time in a row, Ajakaye won the Man of the Match award. She had an assist and was unlucky not to have scored.

Nigeria will either play Brazil or the US in the next stage of the competition taking place in India.