Advertisement

INEC Insists On Use Of BVAS, Electronic Transmission Of Results

Channels Television  
Updated October 18, 2022
A file photo of INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that there is no plan to discard the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the electronic transmission of results.

Addressing participants in Abuja at a training of master trainers on technologies for 2023 general elections, INEC Chairman, Prof, Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is determined to deploy the BVAS technology for the conduct of a free, fair, credible and transparent election.

Prof. Yakubu also appealed to political parties and their candidates to shun politics of violence.

The INEC Chairman’s reassurances came amid reports of plans to distort the use of technology for the 2023 general elections.



More on Politics

We Are In ‘Talks’ With Wike, Says APC Chieftain

Wike’s Endorsement Of Sanwo-Olu Is Morally Wrong, Says Chidoka

Wike Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

I Will Continue With Your Legacies, Tinubu Tells Buhari

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV