Tinubu Will Declare His Assets If He Wins Presidential Election – APC Chieftain

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated October 18, 2022
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will declare his assets if he wins next year’s election, a chieftain of the party Farouk Aliyu has said.

Aliyu, a former lawmaker, said this on Tuesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.  He said as a two-time governor, investigations about Tinubu’s source of wealth and educational background have been carried out but nothing bad was found about him.

While people rarely question politicians’ source of wealth, the situation is now different, the APC chieftain added.

“Now, if you are coming to public glare – you are looking for an office like that of a president – the people of the country have to ask,” he said.

“But going beyond asking, if he (Tinubu) wins, there would be declarations – he would declare his assets for everybody to see and I assure you that if Tinubu wins the election by the grace of God, he is going to come clean.”

‘Everybody Will Be Carried Along’

Bola Ahmed Tinubu hoists the APC flag at the Eagle Square in Abuja on June 8, 2022, after winning the party's presidential ticket for the 2023 elections. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television
In this file photo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu hoists the APC flag at Eagle Square in Abuja on June 8, 2022, after winning the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 elections. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television

 

He challenged Nigerians who have “any information about illegal wealth” belonging to the former Lagos State governor to make it public.

“We don’t want anybody to keep it secret. We don’t want anybody to hide,” he said, maintaining that nothing illegal has so far been found on the APC presidential flagbearer.

Aside from questions about Tinubu’s source of wealth, the former lawmaker who represented Birnin Kudu/Buji in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007 said the APC will inaugurate its presidential campaign council in a few days.

“I can confirm to the whole country that by Friday this week, our campaign council will be inaugurated,” he said.

Despite the delay in the inauguration and reports of skirmishes within the ruling party, Aliyu assured that “everybody is going to be carried along”.

“We just stayed back to see what others are doing,” he said, noting that “the campaigns will start immediately”.



