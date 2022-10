As the water level keeps rising in Bayelsa State, even the dead are not left to rest in peace as the flood has now exhumed corpses from the shallow graves at the Bayelsa State cemetery in Yenagoa.

The cemetery is located off Azikoro village road in Yenagoa and for over two weeks, residents say the stench from the cemetery has become unbearable after the corpses were uncovered by the flood.