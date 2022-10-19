34-Year-Old Burkina Faso Junta Head To Be Sworn In As President

Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, will be inaugurated as interim president on Friday, the constitutional council announced Wednesday.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, 34, led disgruntled junior officers last month in the second coup in eight months to hit the jihadist-torn west African country.

Junta members had already announced that he would take over the role of transitional president, but Friday will see the official investiture.

The constitutional council said on Wednesday that it “officially notes the vacancy of the presidency,” adding that Traore had been designated as “president of the transition, head of state, supreme chief of the national armed forces” by a national meeting of the country’s forces.

READ ALSO: Ghana Traders Close Down Shops To Protest Inflation

Last month Traore toppled Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

In its statement on Wednesday, the council said it took note of Damiba’s “resignation”.

Damiba himself had seized power only in January, forcing out Burkina’s last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The motive for the latest coup — as in January — was anger at failures to stem a seven-year jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven nearly two million people from their homes.

AFP