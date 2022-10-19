Cholera Kills 80 People In Nigeria As Cases Rise To 4,153

Cholera has killed 80 people across nine states of the federation as cases of the infectious diseases have risen to 4,153.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Situation Report for week 39 which was obtained on Tuesday.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by the Vibrio cholera bacillus. The disease spreads through contaminated food and water, reappearing periodically in countries unable to secure access to clean drinking water and adequate sanitation like Nigeria.

In the latest report which covers September 5 to October 2, Borno State topped the infection chart with 2,626 cases.

According to the NCDC report, 11 states account for 86 per cent of all cumulative cases, with Borno leading again with 3,663 cases, followed by Yobe State with 1,632 cases.

Other states with reported cases are Katsina – 767; Taraba – 675; Cross River – 649; Gombe – 470; Jigawa – 417 and Bauchi (304).

Yobe and Gombe States followed Borno State on the log with 718 and 317 cases respectively.

Zamfara State recorded 212 cases, followed by Bauchi with 119, Jigawa, with 95, and Sokoto State with 47 cases.

While Katsina recorded 16 cases, Adamawa came last on the log with three infections only.

“Thirty-one states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara,” the report read.

“In the reporting month,9 states reported 4153 suspected cases – Borno (2626), Yobe(718), Gombe (317), Zamfara (212), Bauchi (119), Jigawa (95), Sokoto (47), Katsina (16) andAdamawa(3).

“There was a 42% increase in the number of new suspected cases in September Epi week36- 39(4153) compared with August Epi week 31 – 35 (2428).

“In the reporting week, Borno (883), Gombe (97), Bauchi (15) Yobe (8) and Sokoto (3) reported1006 suspected cases. Borno and Gombe states account for 97% of 1006 suspected cases.”

Of all suspected cases in 2022, NCDC noted that 48 per cent are males and 52 per cent are females.

NCDC noted that no Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and no stool culture was conducted in week 39 for all states, adding that “the National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across States.”

The report also showed that of the total 256 suspected deaths in 2022, Borno State accounted for 93, followed by Yobe and Taraba states with 39 and 28 deaths respectively.