Court Nullifies Two APC Primaries In Yobe

The Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections for Fika East and Jakusko state constituencies for noncompliance with the provisions of the Election Act and ordered the APC to conduct fresh primaries within 14 days.

According to the presiding judge, Justice Fadima Murtala, the party has just been given only 14 days within which to conduct fresh primary elections for the two vacant positions.

In a related development, the Yobe North APC senatorial aspirant, Abubakar Jinjiri has withdrawn the suit he filed against the senatorial candidate, Bashir Sheriff Machina, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC over his senatorial matter.

Justice Murtala in her ruling held that Jinjiri has the right to file the notice of withdrawal and that the notice of discontinuance was valid. She accordingly dismissed the case as prayed by Machina’s counsel.