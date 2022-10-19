Advertisement
History Will Be Fair And Posterity Will Be Kind To Buhari – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Communication and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that history will remember the Buhari-led administration for good.
Alhaji Mohammed in his opening remark on Wednesday at the inaugural edition of the PMB administration scorecard 2015-2023, opined that the despite several attempts to play down the achievements of the present administration, the Buhari government has etched its name in gold within the annals of history.
He further asserted that the government in the coming days will showcase more of what has been achieved in under President Muhammadu Buhari, even as the administration winds down.
Below is a full statement of the minister’s presentation today.
OPENING REMARKS BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, AT THE INAUGURAL EDITION OF THE ”PMB ADMINISTRATION SCORECARD 2015-2023” SERIES IN ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19TH 2022.
Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, distinguished ladies and
gentlemen, gentlemen of the press, good morning, and welcome to this
press conference
2. This is the first edition of our new series, entitled ‘PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023’, designed to massively showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.
3. We have, over these past years, highlighted these achievements via Town Hall Meetings, Press Conferences, Radio and TV Documentaries, Media Appearances and Testimony Series. But as the Administration winds down, we believe it’s very important to consolidate our efforts at showcasing these achievements, hence we have designed a number of porgrammes, including the series starting today.
In the weeks ahead, we will be unveiling other programmes in this regard.
4. Gentlemen, in the words of President Muhammadu Buhari, this Administration has implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. And this is in recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this Administration to leave a lasting legacy.
Today, you will hear about some of those projects in the area of critical infrastructure from the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, who is kick-starting this series.
5. Subsequently, you will hear from more Ministers and other top government officials about the strides in their various ministries and sectors, including transportation, social investment programme, economy, communications and digital economy, power, petroleum industry, defence, health, agriculture, youth and sports, trade and investment, fight against corruption, water resources, aviation and justice, just to mention a few.
6. In the din of politicking, naysayers have attempted to play down the massive and unprecedented achievements of this Administration. Some presidential candidates have even released a poorly-done photocopy of this Administration’s achievements as their own Blueprint. But the series we are starting today will leave them breathless as we cover all the achievements in the various sectors. Because we have so much to showcase, the frequency of these briefings will be high and this will run through the remaining part of our
tenure.
7. Despite attempts in some circles to downplay the achievements of this Administration, I have no scintilla of doubt that history will be fairer and posterity will be kind to us. Those whose trips have been shortened and smoothened by good roads and bridges will remember those who built those roads and bridges; those who use the modern terminals at our airports will remember who built them. Those who ride on modern trains along Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Itakpe-Warri will not forget those who made that happen. And the 9.8 million school children who are fed daily, the 1 million youth that have been empowered as well as the 500,000 who are undergoing trainings under the N-Power and the 1,632,480 households that have been enrolled in the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme will not forget.
8. On this note, Honourable Minister, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, gentlemen of the press, it is my pleasure to invite the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing to make his presentation, after which we will take your questions. Honourable Minister please!