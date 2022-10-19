History Will Be Fair And Posterity Will Be Kind To Buhari – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Communication and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that history will remember the Buhari-led administration for good.

Alhaji Mohammed in his opening remark on Wednesday at the inaugural edition of the PMB administration scorecard 2015-2023, opined that the despite several attempts to play down the achievements of the present administration, the Buhari government has etched its name in gold within the annals of history.

“Despite attempts in some circles to downplay the achievements of

this Administration, I have no scintilla of doubt that history will be

fairer and posterity will be kind to us,” the minister stated.

He further asserted that the government in the coming days will showcase more of what has been achieved in under President Muhammadu Buhari, even as the administration winds down.

Below is a full statement of the minister’s presentation today.

READ ALSO: N3.36tn Allocated For Fuel Subsidy In 2023, Debt Profile Hits $102bn – FG