Labour Party Appoints Oparaoji To Lead US Chapter

The Labour Party has appointed Professor Eddie Oparaoji as Chairman of a seven-man Caretaker Committee to establish the US Chapter of the party.

The appointment of the US-based “good governance advocate” and technocrat was conveyed in a letter from the Party signed by the Chairman and Secretary of its Diaspora Committee.

In his acceptance letter, Professor Oparaoji, said, “I am in receipt of your letter conveying the decision of the Labour Party Nigeria to institute a 7-man Caretaker Committee to coordinate the activities of Labour Party in the USA, under my Chairmanship.”

“I wish to hereby accept this appointment, on behalf of members of my committee. May I also assure you of our commitment to work diligently within the legal frameworks of Nigeria and the USA, with you and all who share in the ideals and values of the party, of putting people first, to help the party move Nigeria from consumption to production.”

Oparaoji, who the party described as indefatigable unapologetic “Obidient” led or played significant roles at several civil society and Think-Tank organizations including, Chairman of the very influential Washington DC-based Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), Chairman New York-based Mbaise Policy Roundtable (MPR), Convener the Patriotic Citizens of Amuzi (PCA), member Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) among others.

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are aiming to cause a major upset by defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 presidential election.