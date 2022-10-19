PENGASSAN Faults Govt For Indiscriminate Issuance Of Permits To Foreigners

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has faulted the government for laxity in the issuance of work permits to foreigners.

PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, said that the weak institutions of the government make it so easy for foreigners to get work permits for low-skilled jobs that Nigerians can do.

Osifo made this remark on Wednesday while speaking at the ongoing PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit 2022 in Abuja.

He said, “One of the greatest constraints that trade union has passed through in Nigeria is because our institutions are weak. In other climes, it is difficult for an expatriate to get papers to even work in certain countries. But here in Nigeria, it is business as usual, so it puts a lot of pressure on trade unions because the government institutions are not weak.

“There is a particular company in Nigeria that we will face very soon. If you go to that company, you have more Indians working there than Nigerians, You have Indians as vulcanizers, you have Indians as gatemen, you have Indians as welders. These are skills that we have in Nigeria, but who gave them permits to come to Nigeria?”

The union leader said the government cannot claim to be bothered by the high rate of unemployment but continue to issue work permits indiscriminately.

“It is the same government saying that they want to create jobs, the same government saying they want to do everything possible to ensure that Nigerians are employed. In a country where you have over 33 per cent unemployment rate, we give permits to all manner of people to come to this country to work a job that a primary school leaver can do.

The PENGASSAN summit with the theme “Energy Transition and its Effects on the Workforce in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector” started on Monday with several dignitaries and speakers in attendance