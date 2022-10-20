Alleged Corruption: Former Lagos AG, Supo Shasore To Face Fresh Charge On Friday

Less than 24 hours after he was granted bail in the sum of N50m by the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Federal Government is set to arraign the former Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olasupo Shasore on a fresh two-count charge.

Channels TV’s Judiciary Correspondent, Shola Soyele obtained the charge sheet which was filed by the EFCC’s Bala Sanga on August 12 before the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja.

In count one, the defendant is charged with corrupt offers to public officers contrary to and punishable under Section 9(1) (a) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) Act 2000.

The particulars of the offence state that, “Olasupo Shasore SAN, on or about the 18th of Nov. 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the honorable court corruptly gave the sum of USD 100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) to one Mrs Olufolakemi Adetore (then Director Legal, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources) on account of the role she played in the arbitral proceedings instituted by Process and Industrial Developments (P & ID) against the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources”.

In count two, Mr Shasore was said to have corruptly given the sum of USD 100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) to one Mr Ikechukwu Oguine (Secretary to the Corporation and Coordinator, Legal Services NNPC) on account of the role he played in the arbitral proceedings instituted by Process and Industrial Developments (P & ID) against the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also listed nine witnesses to testify against the former Lagos Attorney-General.

The witnesses include the two public officials listed in the charge, other representatives of the NNPC, and two persons Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin through whom the monies were allegedly paid to the public officers.

The EFCC says the witnesses will give evidence of the circumstances of the payment of the monies by the defendant and evidence of the conversion of the funds from Naira to USD.