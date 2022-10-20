Advertisement
Biden Vows Close Cooperation With UK After Truss Quits
US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to continue close cooperation with Britain following the resignation of Liz Truss, whose six-week premiership was marred by political and economic chaos.
“I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement.
“We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face.”
AFP