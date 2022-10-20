Buhari Wishes Sierra Leone Well In General Elections Next Year

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday received a Special Envoy from President Julius Mada Bio of Sierra Leone, wishing the West African country best of luck in its general elections billed for June, next year.

“I am pleased that you are pursuing your political programs effectively, just like us. We wish each other the best of luck,” President Buhari said.

The Special Envoy, His Excellency Andre Thomas Hope, said his country was bidding for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, and solicited Nigeria’s support.

He also said his country, which saw the interventionist ECOWAS military force, ECOMOG, restoring normalcy in the past, was no longer defined by its inglorious history, “but is now a beacon of hope,” and thanked Nigeria for the role she played.

Special Envoy Andre Hope submitted that Sierra Leone has made progress in laying a foundation for free and fair polls in June 2023, and the citizenry has had unhindered access to registration.