Ekiti Laundryman Jailed Three Years For Internet Fraud In Kwara

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday, October 20, 2022, sentenced one Fapohunda Paul Olasunkanmi, a laundry man from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State to three years imprisonment for internet fraud related offences.

Fapohunda, 23, was arrested in Ado-Ekiti by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on April 26, 2022 with one iPhone 6, MacBook Apple Air Laptop and Mercedes CLA 250, was found to be engaged in dating scam, posing to be a white man named Ethan Jones from America to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He also used fraudulent email accounts for other nefarious acts including picker through bitcoins, cashapp and gift cards.

The convict was found to be in control of N92million believed to be proceeds of illegal activities between August 2021 and April 2022.

He pleaded guilty to a one count charge.