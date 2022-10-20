Kogi To Sell Govt Assets To Rebuild Burnt Assembly Complex

The Kogi State Government says it will sell some of the state’s assets to fund the rebuilding of the state House of Assembly complex which got razed last week Monday.

The Commissioner for Finance in the state, Idris Asiru, on Wednesday, said that the rebuilding of the complex will have to wait till the government sells state assets.

The commissioner spoke during a public engagement on 2023 budget organised by the Sate Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

“Until we get buyers for some of the state assets which have already been put up for sale, like the Kogi hotel and other assets, would have to be sold for us to have more liquid to undertake many of our pending projects which include Kogi State House of Assembly complex,” he said.

The commissioner called on Kogi residents to look for buyers of the assets for the state to have funds to embark on the reconstruction of the complex.

The House of Assembly complex got burnt in the early hours of last week Monday, leaving the hallowed chamber completely razed.

The Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawole, described the incident as an act of sabotage and alleged threat to his life.

Since the inferno, the lawmakers have been holding hearings at a hotel in Lokoja, the state capital.