Nigerians Hold #EndSARSMemorial Procession At Lekki

Some Nigerian youths on Thursday held the second memorial of the #EndSARS protest in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni; and musician Folarin Falana, better known as Falz are some of the leaders of the procession to commemorate the second-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest that rocked Lagos and parts of Nigeria in October 2020.

Mr Macaroni, who is present at the procession, had on Wednesday, announced the “peaceful walk” in honour of victims of police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Peaceful Walk tomorrow in honor of all #EndSars and Police Brutality Victims!!!

We no go fit ever forget!!!! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/s1lHEggqYi — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) October 19, 2022

Also, Falz, son of renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, said the demonstrators will walk and drive through the toll gate honking and waving the Nigerian flag.

Similar procession was held on October 20, 2021. Some of the participants including Mr Macaroni were arrested but later released.

Police Warn Against Road Blockade

Meanwhile, officers of the Lagos State Police Command have stormed the Lekki Toll Gate.

The fully armed police officers were seen in their scores with about 25 patrol vans.

The police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television that while citizens are free to assemble, they are not free to block any road in the state.