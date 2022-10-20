Advertisement

Stakeholders, FG Disagree Over Ethiopian Airlines Involvement In Nigeria Air

Channels Television  
Updated October 20, 2022
A screengrab taken at the unveiling of the name and logo of the national carrier at the Farnborough International Airshow in London on July 18, 2018.

 

The Airline Operators of Nigeria have expressed concerns over the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air, scheduled to kick off operations in December.

At a meeting with officials of the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Aviation, the airline operators questioned the partnership with Ethiopian Airlines which ceded only five percent of the national carrier to the Federal Government.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the process was well thought out as government does not do well in business.

Although Ethiopian Airlines was the only airline that bid for the national carrier, Sirika insisted that all requirements and conditions were met.

Ethiopian Airlines is expected to own 49 percent of the proposed Nigeria Air while Nigerian investors are to take control of 46 percent.



More on Local

CAN President Distances Self From APC Presidential Campaign Council List

Gbajabiamila Decries Health Sector Brain Drain, Urges Urgent Action To Halt Trend

Troops Arrest Suspected NIMC Officials In Niger Republic Enrolling Foreigners For NIN

Soldier Of Democracy: Buhari Mourns Ekiti Speaker

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV